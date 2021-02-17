Orlando! We were back to where the series opened up for a couple of years. In fact until this year, the last time SX opened up somewhere other than California was in Orlando in 1996. So this stadium is familiar to the sport, bit it looks like it got some upgrades since the last time we were there, in 2007. Well, except for the press box roof because it was leaking pretty badly from the rain. Luckily the press box is so empty you set off a cannon up there and not hit anyone.

Speaking of rain, I thought it was gonna be a mudder because as most of us saw on social media, it poured down in the morning. But the track was covered, and I guess later we narrowly avoided another storm. So it was greasy for one session but after that the track really came around! In fact, it was mint for the night show. That was cool.

The big hook was that this track used the same layout as Orlando 2007, the last supercross race ever for Ricky Carmichael. I mean, sure. Yay for everyone buying that one and it’s cute and all, but to me, this was no big deal. There was a wall in there that wasn’t there in 2007, the whoops were nastier than in 2007, the guys weren’t doing the same stuff because… wait for it…it’s impossible to make a track identical track due to the nature of building a supercross track. Angels, dirt and all that stuff is gonna change. So, yeah, whatever.

This wasn’t “the same track” RC and Stew battled on in ’07. Sorry to be a dream killer, everyone.

Let’s get into the results, yeah?

250SX Results

1st | #18 Jett Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R

THE JETT told me after the race that his shoulder isn’t near 100 percent, which I think is showing. That could also be why he didn’t look nearly as “spazzy” as usual. This was a more in-control JETT than we’ve seen recently. He did have a couple of bobbles but he showed maturity grabbing his second career win. Also, I like the look of his bike and gear and stuff. I would order some merch from his website to support him but I haven’t even gotten my free donut socks I was promised soooooo…

2nd | #64 Colt Nichols | Murrieta, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Colt, I think, was better than THE JETT on 90 percent of the track in the main and reeled him in more than a few times. However, the 10 percent where he was not as good as THE JETT were the whoops, and Colt wasn’t good there at all. To me it seemed like he was okay in the whoops for four or five minutes, then something in his line changed and he couldn’t get them down again. Every lap, he would lose a ton of time to THE JETT in that one section. Still, he put points on Christian Craig and that’s all that counts at this point.

3rd | #29 Christian Craig | Temecula, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Wow, it’s weird to see Craig make a mistake and crash, right? Also, he made a timing mistake off the triple, which is doubly weird for a rider who’s almost perfect to the point where it costs him sometimes. Well, he had to ride the LCQ to make the main and then from there he was probably shot up with enough painkillers to numb an elephant and rode steady to a third. That’s great, but only lost two points and is eight points down with two races to go.