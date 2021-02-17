Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Jarrett Frye. Frye was set to make his pro debut when the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship began. Then he suffered a torn ACL in the Spring. Luckily for Frye the start of Pro Motocross was bumped to a later date because of COVID-19, which allowed him to still lineup for the final four races instead of missing the entire season. He finished 14-14 for 15th overall in his pro debut at the Spring Creek National then finished 11th and ninth overall in Florida and Colorado before ending the season with an 8-6 day for sixth overall at the finale. He’s ramped up and ready to get behind the gates of a supercross event for the first time this weekend at the Orlando 2 Supercross.

Birthday: March 3, 2001 | Current Age: 19

Hometown: Mechanicsville, Maryland

Instagram: @jarrettfrye59

Team: Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing

Classes: 250SX and 250 Class

Racer X: You’re from right near Budds Creek, right? Did you grow watching races there and spinning laps there yourself? What was that like living so close to a national-caliber track?

Jarrett Frye: Yeah, I’m about 10-15 minutes from Budds Creek. Yeah, it was pretty cool just riding on the same track growing up as the pros. When I was younger I really only raced there but once I got older I would ride there during the week. So it was pretty good just riding that track, there’s big hills and it got pretty rough so it was good training.

So your last go round at Loretta Lynn’s for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship was in 2019 when you raced in the Schoolboy 2 class and the 250 B class. Do you wish you had the opportunity to compete there again in the top A classes or do you feel satisfied with how things have turned out since your last time racing there?

I’m satisfied with leaving off in the B class, I got a championship. That’s all I won there but at least I got it done there one time. I just went A class after that and then turned pro for the outdoors so I never got to go back for an A year.