Parts Unlimited, eMTB GNCC Series Partner For Racer Rewards Program

Parts Unlimited is proud to announce that they have teamed up with the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship Series as part of the 2021 We Support the Sport® Racer Rewards Program.

The first electronic mountain bike series to join Racer Rewards, the Specialized Turbo eMTB series kicks off March 13 in Washington, Georgia, and wraps up September 11 in Millfield, Ohio.

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport® Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide. Together with our series partners, we look forward to a great year of racing.