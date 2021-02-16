MCS Racing Sherco Announces Three New Riders for 2021 GNCC

San Antonio, Texas—FactoryONE Motorsports announced today support for rider Benjamin Herrera from Talca, Chile, who will fall under the MCS Racing Sherco umbrella. The Red Bull athlete is a multiple time Chilean Enduro National Champion, South American Enduro Champion, ISDE Gold Medalist, Young Cup GP Champion, Multi-time Youth & Junior podium winner in EnduroGP and FIM SuperEnduro. His versatility is seen with podiums and wins at hard enduros like: Red Bull Los Andes, Kenda Tennessee Knockout and The Kenda RevLimter. Joining him are 24-year-old, Sebastián Taverne, who was the 250cc National Champion of Chile in 2017- and two-time ISDE gold medalist, and 18-year-old Lucas Valdebenito, who rounds out the trio. Lucas is a two-time ISDE silver medalist and the 2018 Sand Enduro National Champion of Chile.

“I am really excited to be riding on Sherco this year,” said Herrera. “I am looking forward to putting in my best effort which will hopefully translate to podiums in both enduro and extreme off-road events. I am really thankful for this support from Sherco USA as I know how difficult things are with COVID-19. It really means a lot to me.”

The 26-year-old Herrera started riding at the age of four. By 10, he was already considered one of the top riders in Chile. He secured his first Latin American Championship at 15 years old as well as the Young GP Championship in Romania. Benji is going to be taking on a new discipline as he will be lining up in the XC1 class in GNCC on board an SEF 450 Factory. Sebastián will be racing in the XC2 class on an SE 250 Factory and Lucas will race in XC3 on board an SE 125 Factory. They will be joining 15-year-old Jack Joy to further bolster the NextGen program under Rod Marshall’s MSC Racing Sherco.

“We are very happy to provide support for Benji, Seb and Lucas.” said Ron Sallman, president of FactoryONE Motorsports. “Benji is an incredible ambassador for the sport and has accomplished a great deal in his career to date. I am looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish this year. He will make a great addition to MCS Racing Sherco.”

As mentioned, the riders will primarily focus on GNCC, but will mix in various National Enduros, extreme off-road and possibly the full EnduroCross season. The first round of GNCC is set to get under way Sunday, February 1 at the Big Buck in South Carolina.