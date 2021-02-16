Results Archive
Amsoil Moto Hero Returns For 2021 GNCC Racing Season

February 16, 2021 12:20pm | by:
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce the return of AMSOIL Moto Heroes for the 2021 season.

GNCC Racing is proud to bring a AMSOIL Moto Hero to each round of the upcoming series. Racers, fans and industry personnel are welcome to nominate themselves or someone they know for this prestigious honor, who is either currently serving in the military, retired from the military, or is a first or former first responder.

A new GNCC Moto Hero will be recognized at each event and will receive the official Moto Hero plate, Kanati Lite truck tires from GBC Tires ($1,000 value), a $250 AMSOIL shopping spree, plus a commemorative American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag and Sign company and $200 Gift Certificate for their store.

New for the 2021 season, 100% Goggles and ARMA have joined the lineup of companies supporting the Moto Hero program. 100% will be giving each Moto Hero a pair of goggles, while ARMA is looking to deliver a Black Edition - ProKit box full of ARMA supplements and gear ($200 value).

To nominate a Moto Hero for one of the upcoming 2021 GNCC events, please complete the online form.

From the entire GNCC Racing Nation, “Thank you” to all nominees for your service!

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

