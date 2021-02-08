A lot of guys were jumping the whoops on Saturday. Is this more because of the build of them and the settling of the dirt or the flat, wide 180-degree turn afterwards or a combination of both?

This was a direct result of the corners before and after the whoops. With a tight corner leading into the whoops, riders were forced to enter the whoops with much less speed than ideally desired. That lessens the potency for blitzing and opens the door for riders to jump the whoops. Notably, riders that prefer jumping whoops performed much better in timed qualifying (Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb).

The flat corner after the whoops was also a factor. Those riders that chose to blitz ended up much deeper in the following corner than preferred. They would then be susceptible to a rider diving underneath them and blocking their line at the corner exit. There was also a nice inside rut for those that were jumping to dive into. The blitzers were forced to slide around a flat outside line with no real pivot point.

Colt Nichols coughed up the lead with a mistake that sent him flying onto the tabletop section without his bike underneath him. Was it a mental error, or was he overriding trying to push the tempo so quickly? What caused him to go down?

Yeah, just a small mistake that had a big penalty. I believe he was trying to push the pace on the opening laps so that he could manage the race from a comfortable position in the second half of the main event. Pushing the pace is not without risk, though, as Colt found out. This is the norm in modern day SX racing so I don’t blame him. The pace at the beginning of any main event is at an all-time high and with the championship lead, it’s logical for him to check out early and manage risk and effort later as needed. It just didn’t quite go to plan this time around.