In this deep 450SX field, it’s still hard to know where everyone ranks, and Marvin Musquin is probably the hardest rider to classify of all. Coming into round six on Saturday, Musquin had been down on the ground in four-straight races, and in three-straight he was dead last on the first lap. In the one race where he didn’t crash, he finished on the podium.

Marvin wanted to just stay off the ground at round six in Indianapolis, and the Red Bull KTM rider’s strategy paid off when he maneuvered to fifth, then found himself on the podium when Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac got tangled with lapped rider Vince Friese. Marvin went around them to net third for the night.

Steve Matthes rang up Marvin after the race.

Racer X: Marvin Musquin, I made a joke that you’ve crashed more this year than the rest of your supercross career combined.

Marvin Musquin: Man, you’re funny! [Laughs]

So good job here, you’re back where you belong.

Yeah, I needed it. I mean, I was fifth and obviously I got lucky with two guys crashing in front of me, but I just wanted to be consistent! I was aggressive and wanted to make it happen the last two races because the speed was good. My position off the start was not good, but I made it happen and then ended up going down. Very disappointing, I love Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium I’ve won a few times and I wanted to do good. Maybe too good, and it didn’t pay off. Tonight, the first lap I wanted to stay on two wheels so I was a little timid, I lost a few spots. Then I was battling with Malcolm [Stewart] and Adam [Cianciarulo] and I got up to fifth, then obviously [Justin] Barcia and [Eli] Tomac crashed and I got third, so it’s cool.