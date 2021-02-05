Ken Roczen shot right into the lead of the main event on Tuesday night, wasting little time to pass Justin Barcia. But the corner that he passed Barcia became a talking point later when Barcia and Tomac battled for second. We hear Tomac's thoughts on the situation and that corner in particular that shaped their battle.

We also breakdown Jett Lawrence's awful day, Max Miller getting ran over twice (but it's okay because he did an epic bar drag in the offseason), and Colt Nichols won the race without ever getting the white flag. Fun!

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.