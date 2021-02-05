Racerhead #6

This year hasn’t been easy for Monster Energy AMA Supercross by any means, as budgets have been slashed, new health and safety restrictions are placed on everyone, and the infield crew and officiating crew are as sparse as can be. It’s the kind of things that happen in a worldwide pandemic that hasn’t yet run its course. But everyone involved in the series is trying to make it happen, and other than a few errors that cascaded on top of one another at Indy 2, it’s been an excellent series to watch and report on. Supercross gives us all something to do while we’re waiting for our world to get back to normal, so I’m good with a missed white flag or an official’s error here and there as everyone navigates the strange new world we live in.

Did I even mention that Colt Nichols and Ken Roczen actually won the races on Tuesday night?

New Attitude (Jason Weigandt)

Sprinters versus marathoners. There are strengths and weaknesses throughout this field, and since many of the riders have been at this for a while, we know where they stand. Ken Roczen has an incredible ability to start strong. His opening laps are amazing. It makes you think he’s a better starter than he is, because he can start fourth and get into the lead halfway through lap one (that’s basically what he did on Tuesday, and also Houston 3). He usually starts each season strong, too. Kenny won the SX season opener in three of his first four seasons (2014, 2015, 2017) and has led the supercross points early in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Ken can show up, immediately, and go fast.

Other riders are more of a slow burn. That’s what has made Roczen versus Tomac so enjoyable through the years, because Roczen is a fast starter but Eli is a strong closer. That means they both get their highlights and their accolades, and sometimes they meet right in the middle, ready to battle. Ryan Dungey was much the same way as Tomac. I’m sure he tried and tried and tried to do sprint laps at home, and he didn’t like the nickname Diesel, but in the end, Dunge was just going to run a steady pace the whole race and whole season, and try to beat you that way.

Training can only do so much. Athletes come in all body types, so some sprint and some come on late, and it’s in their DNA. Cooper Webb? I think you all know how he operates. That’s just how it is.

As Steve Matthes pointed out today (Observations on a Friday!), Roczen could easily have won the first four rounds of 2021. He was right there picking his battles with Justin Barcia at round 1, he got blocked by Dean Wilson at round three. Kenny has ridden well enough to win four of six races, and while he has a decent early points lead, it could be nearing a full race already with a few breaks!

There’s no doubt Kenny has the momentum right now. He’s on fire. Of course, we will hear more from title know stalwarts like Tomac and Webb, but so much of this season is in Kenny’s hands. If he keeps this up, he’s going to be hard to stop. In past seasons, he hasn’t quite been this strong, but he had led the points and ran into trouble. Can he sprint hard all the way to the finish?

There’s a chance, because this isn’t the same Kenny. He’s spoken so much about his new attitude, his revamped training program, all of it. I covered a lot of this in my podcast yesterday, culling clips from Kenny in a variety of press briefings this year.

Even though I was great in ’16 and ’17, I’m mentally in a completely different spot,” he says. “Back then, I feel like I rode the highs a lot more than I do now. I’m just quite a bit older and a lot has happened in-between there and then. So it’s really hard for me to compare that kind of stuff.”

Clearly the new Honda is working well for him, fatherhood has treated him well. Kenny isn’t wasting time on the negative. He moved on from the Wilson incident in a day. He’s not bogged down imagining a Hollywood-style comeback story. He’s not out to show any haters or doubters anything. He’s just showing up, enjoying his life, and riding his motorcycle. Whatever happens, happens. So far, it’s been the best of anyone in 2021.