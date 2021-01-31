For Cianciarulo, a fall while running third proved costly. He had a big gap over the rest of the pack, but by the time he got up, Ferrandis was right behind him, and soon Webb was as well. Webb struck late to get the spot, but Adam hung tough for his second fourth-place finish of the season. Zach Osborne didn’t start well but caught fire late on his Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna and stayed within striking distance of Webb down the stretch. That started passing riders together, but one more mistake from Osborne allowed Webb to get away. Osborne he did put an aggressive move on Ferrandis to net fifth, not far behind Cianciarulo.

Look, this 450 pack is still deep. Roczen and Tomac were way gone, and Webb’s fight for third was good, but the Cianciarulo/Osborne/Ferrandis group was very close across the line. Several other riders had rough nights. Marvin Musquin was very fast at a stadium where he has won before, keeping heat on Cianciarulo in his heat race. But he was again down early in the main and in last, just like at the last race. Somehow Marvin came all the way back from 22nd to eighth, then he crashed again. Net result: tenth. Justin Barcia also had a bad night on his TLD/Red Bull GasGas, he was down with Malcolm Stewart early. They fought through the pack together but then Barcia had another mistake and went off the track, he ended up a disappointing 13th.

Honestly, on a track this soft and rutted, simply avoiding mistakes was key. Jason Anderson had a bad night going after a fall in his heat pushed him to the LCQ, but he won that and rode strong enough in the main to get seventh. Savatgy was good for eighth, ahead of Plessinger and Musquin. Stewart ended up 11th, ahead of Brayton, who crashed near the finishline and lost several spots. Behind that came Barcia, Broc Tickle, and Martin Davalos, who had a crash while running inside the top ten.

The action came down to the final lap in the 250 class as well! Colt Nichols absolutely seized the top of the class by taking his second-straight win, this time leading every lap to net sole possession of the points lead. The craziness came behind him, as two other title contenders were down in a heap on the last lap. Craig had Jett Lawrence all over him and decided to go super aggressive and basically not turn and attempt to push Jett off the track. Instead, he hit a tough block and went over the bars, collecting Lawrence with him. That allowed Michael Mosiman and Jo Shimoda to steal the final two podium spots.

More on that in a second, for now, just know that Nichols is rounding into a solid all-around package for this title.