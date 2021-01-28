Into the cold we go! Indianapolis, Indiana is home to rounds 4-6 of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This is the earliest I can remember visiting Indy and I think the dirt will reflect that. We are in the throes of winter which will provide wet, soft dirt inside Lucas Oil Stadium. That will dry over the course of the week, but these first two rounds should be tricky.

Dirty Little Secrets

As for the track, it’s not an overly technical layout but the dirt could cause plenty of difficulty. Even the most basic of rhythm sections can be a concern if there are footpeg deep ruts through the take-offs.

The start is noticeably short, arcing into a long left hander. Riders will roll over a big single and the leaders will try to triple into the next corner, providing a bit of separation on the first lap. A bowl berm slingshots riders into the first whoops section and I expect these to be a “jump in, jump out” scenario by the time the main event rolls around. Watch for Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb to lead the way on this, finding a line that allows them to jump a 4-4 combo and accelerate hard on the landing of the second four.