In one sense, the Houston trio of races to start 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supecross worked out well for Ken Roczen, as he heads to Indianapolis with the points lead. However, his lead could be much larger, because he was penalized four points for a red cross flag violation at round two, and then was blocked by lapped rider Dean Wilson at round three, which cost him the lead and eventual race win to Cooper Webb. That’s makes three-point loss for Roczen and a three-point gain for Webb. Now, Roczen (60 points) has the points lead with Webb and Barcia (59 points apiece) sitting close in a tie for second but Roczen could seven more points had he not been penalized at round two and then won the main event on Saturday.

Kenny has spoken much about improving his mindset this season and focusing on the positive. That’s being put to the test already. He talked about it in a post-race media session.

Racer X: Kenny, we heard you say on the podium obviously you were upset about Dean not getting out of the way. Did you feel you had it if that didn’t happen? You had a little bit of a gap. Did you feel like it was manageable what you had, or were you bracing for a last lap battle anyway?

Ken Roczen: I was basically bracing for the last five laps to battle. I had to try and play with the track a little bit as well as we ran into some lappers and stuff. I had to switch some lines up. I was ready to give it everything towards the end again. Obviously Dean being in front of me was about three-quarters of a lap or so. He said he didn’t hear me, but I’m sure there were blue flags around. The reason I went to the inside of the wall where I hit his back wheel was because I literally thought on the straightaway right there he was just going to move over to let us by. After that it was three-quarters of a lap to go and I was just ready for anything and ready for action. But I hit the back of his wheel and then I almost crashed right there. Then I jumped double-double and he ended up going super tight in that turn. I almost jumped into the back of him. I had to maneuver around him and then Cooper was to the inside. The track today was super tight. You have to really move around and outside, inside. But at the same time, a lot of it was just slot car racing a little bit. I feel like if it wasn’t for the Dean incident that the night would have been mine tonight, but obviously it happened, and let’s move on.