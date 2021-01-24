Amazing last-lap action and some controversy at Monster Energy Supercross' third round--but could it also symbol a return of the old favorites to the front? Can the new contenders fight back? We sure hope so, because the surprises at rounds one and two were fun to watch. Jason Weigandt walks and talks through round three.

