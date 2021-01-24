Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: When Is Great Racing Not Great?

January 24, 2021 2:05pm | by:
Weege Show: When Is Great Racing Not Great?

Amazing last-lap action and some controversy at Monster Energy Supercross' third round--but could it also symbol a return of the old favorites to the front? Can the new contenders fight back? We sure hope so, because the surprises at rounds one and two were fun to watch. Jason Weigandt walks and talks through round three.

The Weege Show post race wrap up is presented by Race Tech 's Gold Valves. Make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and better traction, all made and engineered in the USA. Go to RaceTech.com for more.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now