On Tuesday night in Houston, Texas, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence lived up to his billing as he dominated the second round of the series for his first career 250SX class victory. The win came just over a year after he nearly won the third round of the series before crashing and breaking his collarbone on the finale lap. Now Lawrence has that elusive victory behind him, and he spoke to the media following the race.

Racer X: Everyone has been hyping you up obviously. Just the way you are and your personality. Have you been feeling any of that at all before tonight? I know you like to keep things kind of loose, but have you felt any of that pressure, just knowing that the industry has been kind of hyping you up and kind of waiting for this moment?

Jett Lawrence: No. I’ve kind of tried to keep away from that because obviously it can blow your head up pretty big. Obviously when you don’t do what they expect you to, it can mess with you mentally a bit. I’ve known I’ve kind of had it in me for a while, but it’s just like they say. "When is it going to happen? Is the night going to all click together" and that stuff? And tonight, was just that night.