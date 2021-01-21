Round two of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, and before the third round takes place on Saturday, we fired off questions for one of our editors-at-large, Jason Thomas. JT spent nearly 16 seasons as a professional supercross racer himself. Here’s his insight on the second go round from the Lonestar State.

What exactly went wrong in the Austin Forkner block pass attempt on RJ Hampshire?



I went back and watched this a few times and after review, I am placing less blame on Forkner now than I had originally. Yes, he went in there to make an aggressive pass. The X factor here was the timing, though. Going through the prior rhythm section, RJ had a decent lead over Forkner. That gap gave RJ a false sense of security entering the next corner, so he set up for an aggressive cut down on exit. Had he known Forkner was close enough to force a move, he would have protected the inside more and also not drawn such a tight exit arc. Forkner still gets the blame but the timing of the incident played a bigger role than I had first thought.