Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Group B Qualifying 2
  1. Fredrik Noren
  2. Cade Clason
  3. Justin Starling
250SX East Combined Qualifying
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Weege Show: Star Yamaha's 450 Trio and Rnd 2

January 19, 2021 12:55pm | by:

Jason Weigandt previews round two of Monster Energy Supercross, brought to you by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. How much can change from round one to round two? Not much, but there are changes we can see already from the new season, including the revamped Yamaha racing program with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing. Solid rides from all three riders on the squad for round one, and they each hope for even better, soon. Weigandt talks to all three in this show. Check out how staying on the same brand but changing the flavor could change the results. Possibly.

