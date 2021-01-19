Weege Show: Star Yamaha's 450 Trio and Rnd 2

Jason Weigandt previews round two of Monster Energy Supercross, brought to you by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. How much can change from round one to round two? Not much, but there are changes we can see already from the new season, including the revamped Yamaha racing program with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing. Solid rides from all three riders on the squad for round one, and they each hope for even better, soon. Weigandt talks to all three in this show. Check out how staying on the same brand but changing the flavor could change the results. Possibly.