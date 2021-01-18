Watch: Tomac Eyes Rebound & Updates on Bogle, McElrath

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac got his season started on the wrong foot with a 13th place finish at the opening round in Houston on Saturday. Now he looks to put it behind him and move forward for the second round this Tuesday.

Tomac and Vince Friese found each other twice during the main event on Saturday, but even Friese is ready to move past the altercations and get back on the racetrack.

In other news, Adam Cianciarulo continues to recover from off-season surgery in his elbow to repair a pinched nerve and was able to hold on for fourth at the opener. Justin Bogle plans on racing Tuesday night following a practice crash at Houston 1. And Shane McElrath may be sidelined for as long as the first six rounds of the championship while he heals from a dislocated shoulder.

Hear all about that and more in the Racer X Rapid News Flash.

