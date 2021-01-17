Jason Weigandt picked up on the no-pressure vibe from Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen before the season, and that mental strategy carried these two formerly-feisty performers to the top at Houston. Keep it mellow, check the ego and dampen the hype and expectations. These two kept doing that, and it paid off.

The Weege Show post race walk and talk is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction, made and engineered in the USA. Go get a set at RaceTech.com.