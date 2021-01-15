UnPhiltered

We did it! Heavy negotiations with Phil Nicoletti have resulted in this weekly advice column, with your questions and his answers. Negotiating terms with Phil is not for the faint of heart. He even broke down the math with three questions per week for 52 weeks to figure out how much we are paying per question.

It’s not a lot.

Luckily, Phil is a giver and is willing to accept these terms because he wants to help you, our readers. Three people stepped right up to ask Phil questions this week. Email Phil@racerxonline.com if you want in next week. Phil gets paid per question. Please make it worth the small fee.

Phil, I’ve been riding a couple years now and always trying to push myself to get better because I run with some pretty fast guys. I notice faster guys and pros often using their middle finger to clutch and brake and was wondering why that is? When I try that technique, I feel completely out of control. I come from the mountain-bike and BMX side of things, so I am used to using the index fingers. What are the advantages to this technique or is it just personal preference? Thanks,

Aaron

Hey Aaron,

I’m going to be level with you. It comes down to rider preference. It almost seems 50/50 down the starting line who uses which finger. A lot of past champions used their index finger (RV, Anderson, Reed). Many use their middle finger (Dungey, Webb, J-Mart). I personally use my index finger, and have since I was a kid. I’ve tried the middle finger, but I feel like I’d have more control if you blindfolded me through a set of supercross whoops. I asked Troll Daddy [Alex Martin] and he said “Idk.. I guess because I can have a better grip on the handlebar when I use my middle finger.” I also asked Coop. Here’s what the 2019 Supercross Champ told me:

“Gary Bailey taught me to use my middle finger back in the day. For me I feel like I have better feel with my middle rather than my index finger. I sometimes will use my index in rhythms or a straight away for comfort, but I always try to have a finger on my clutch no matter what. I guess just preference more than anything,” said Cooper Webb.

Whatever. Cooper needs to get back to me more quickly with his responses but I’m glad he helped. I also want to add that although I use my index finger on the clutch and brake, there are other uses for the middle finger at the racetrack.