Rookie Watch

It’s always fun seeing just how a 450SX rookie will do when the gate drops on his premier class career, and we’ve got a big debut coming up this weekend. Chase Sexton, who contested the 450 Class over the summer and even won the final National of the season, will line up with the big boys for the first time this Saturday night in Houston. If he proves to be as good in supercross as he was in motocross, it’ll add some additional spice to what’s already shaping up to be a smokin’ hot season. –Aaron Hansel

GasGas Bam Bam

A series of ups and downs wouldn’t be a bad way to describe Justin Barcia’s career, but as far as season openers go, he’s been very good in recent years. In fact, he’s won the last two in a row! This year he’s on a new bike and team, and while it remains to be seen how that might affect his performance in 2021, you know it’s not going to change his wild style. And if he gets a good start, something he says his Troy lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing bike is good at doing, he might just win his third consecutive opener. –Hansel

Houston for the Win

You know who’s not good at 450SX season openers? The reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross champ, that’s who. Not only has Eli Tomac not won a 450SX season opener, but he’s also only podiumed once, a third in 2019. Of course, this year the opener is in Houston. Will the change of scenery be the change Tomac needs to finally leave the first round with the red plate? –Hansel