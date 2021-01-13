A pressure-free Tomac is a scary thing for the rest of the field, because the Monster Energy Kawasaki man has proven over and over again that if he doesn’t get in his own way, he’s hard to beat.

“It felt like something clicked, almost like a mental calmness on the starting line,” said Tomac. “I never had those funky scenarios that straight-up cost me.”

Anything can happen in racing and just because Tomac won the title last year, and has won nearly half of the supercross races held in the last four seasons, it doesn’t guarantee this will be his year. We almost saw a different side during the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, when Eli had some lackluster (by his standards) motos and ultimately handed that championship over. Tomac started winning again by the end of the year, though, so much of his early-season outdoor struggles seem to point to the weirdo 2020 racing calendar. No one knew exactly when to be ready or what to be ready for, so riders came in at a different level of prep. Eli knows exactly what to do to be ready for January.

That said, a year ago he was ready for Anaheim 1 and flubbed the assignment, struggling with the bike and taking a disappointing seventh. He was back at the Kawasaki test track Monday morning after A1, and they fixed something, or everything. He was good at every race from there. Such a luxury won’t exist in 2021. Tomac said he and Kawasaki do not have a supercross track at their disposal in Texas.

“That is going to be hard,” said Tomac of staying in Texas after round one. “No, we don’t have [testing planned] so that’s just something we’re going to have to deal with. I’m on the same motorcycle as we raced last year and that’s huge for me, not really guessing. I’m kind of going with what I know from last year. That is huge. If you need to make an adjustment can you adapt? The one thing I know is I have what I had last year to go off of, and we’ll roll with it from there.”