The 2021 roster will include four riders: John Short, Sean Cantrell, Derek Drake, and Dilan Schwartz.

Texas native Short will make the jump to Suzuki after a year aboard a Honda with Team Manluk/K&R Racing. He finished 15th in the 2020 250SX East Region after competing in seven main events. Short has put together consistent results the last few years but in an interview in November said he wants to break through with more flashes of speed.

“I think having consistency is really great if you’re consistently finishing well,” Short told our Kellen Brauer. “I tend to sneak it into the top 10 every now and then. From my perspective, my training and I see my riding on the race weekend, I feel like I should consistently be inside of the top 10 every time the gate drops. But that doesn’t show on paper. Consistency is great and I think it allows me to build year after year to get a little bit better, but I definitely think it’s time. I need to hang it out a little more and put it up front a little more to show people how fast I can ride a motorcycle.”

At the time of that interview, Short was uncertain of his plans for 2021 with the possibility of returning to race with the Manluk team and running his own program, with more options in mind.

“I think in a perfect world, ideally I would love to continue working with the Manluk organization to race a 250SX coast for supercross,” he said. “They haven’t really said yes or no that they’re going to do it. I think they’re in the same boat as a lot of other teams and organizations. They’re kind of trying to figure out if it makes sense with the amount of money they’ve got, with sponsor dollars. Like I said, with them being in Canada, it’s probably hard on the team owner because he wants to go to all of the races because that’s what’s fun for him. And he can’t do that with crossing the border and what not. That would be plan A for me though. I’m exploring a few different options also, as well as trying to put my own program together like I’ve done in year’s past just basically out of a van. But that’s one positive thing with the way the schedule is where you’re racing back-to-back-to-back in one city, it enables you to drive to Glendale and stay for a week. It makes sense financially to race three times, drive back, and have a little time off. That’s kind of how things are shaping up for me. I don’t really know for sure yet, but I want to go racing. One way or another, I want to make it happen.”

[Editor’s note: This interview was conducted before the Glendale Supercross rounds were cancelled.]