We last saw Fredrik “Fast Freddie” Noren at the Fox Raceway National, when he was wearing a leg brace. He hurt his knee in qualifying that morning and was told he had a broken kneecap. He didn’t think the injury was that bad, though, so he went to the hospital that afternoon for more X-rays and found out the kneecap actually was not broken—but by then it was too late to race. At least he wasn’t really hurt badly, though.

Unfortunately, that was the end of the good news. The team he rode for, JGRMX Suzuki, eventually closed, leaving Noren without a ride for 2021. A month ago he decided to make a run at it on his own, buying a Kawasaki and getting ready for the season.

We saw Noren at ClubMX on December 22 and asked about his new program.

Racer X: So we’re gonna try this. You’re working on the bike while we do an interview. You’re your own mechanic and riding on your own team right now?

Fredrik Noren: Yeah, let’s go for it. I’m a little bit of everything right now. Oh shoot, looks like I just lost my hour meter.

Yup, this is what happens when you’re doing your own work.

Yeah, so I bought this bike a month ago. Since then I’m my own mechanic, team manager, nutritionist, trainer. Making it work.

So before JGR shut down, were you doing any riding with them on Suzukis?

No, but since they end of the season they had been planning to go racing, up until the end. We weren’t riding, though.

And you would have been there if they kept going?

Yeah. So then that ended and I had to do something. I hadn’t ridden since Pala. I had been on the couch twiddling my thumbs. So then I thought about all of the worst things, and then I went from there!