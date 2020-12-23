Jeff Stanton gets it. He's lived a great life both during and after his racing years, so that's why even though a few riders might have even more wins and titles than Six-Time, no one commands more respect.

Jeff, the three time AMA 250 Supercross and three-time AMA 250 Motocross National Champion, has become a confidant for a lot of riders who need life advice, and he's always looking to shake things up and try some new projects.

His latest venture just launched, JeffStantonadventures.com. He'll host adventure riding tours through Michigan, with plenty of side trips built in to experience the outdoor lifestyle. Oh, and plenty of old bench-racing stories mixed in as well! Jason Weigandt called Stanton this week to talk about the new business, success in other ventures after racing, and how Jeff tries to help other ex-pros make the same transition he did.

