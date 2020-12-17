In 2004, three giant-sized stories were dominating AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross. With Carmichael out, Australian import Chad Reed ascended to the top of the stadium motocross world and won the '04 AMA Supercross Championship. In the 125 class, James Stewart was absolutely dominating both indoors and outdoors, though he did not complete a perfect season in either series. And then there was Carmichael, who forfeited his AMA Supercross crown due to the knee injury, could not come to terms on a new contract with Honda, and shocked everyone by signing with Suzuki instead for the 2005 season—and that was in March '04, while he was still rehabbing his knee injury. Carmichael returned to competition at the Hangtown MX opener, still with Honda, and began yet another perfect summer, this one even more dominant than the previous one. Whereas he led 96.4 percent of all the outdoor laps in 2002 (352 out of 365), in 2004 he led 370 out of 382 laps, giving him an astonishing 96.8 percent of the laps led. And making it even more historic was the fact that RC was now on a Honda CRF450, giving that particular model its first-ever AMA Pro Motocross title. And even after all these years, it's still the only major AMA MX/SX title won by the CRF450R. Carmichael never lost as much as a moto on the CRF450, then parked it after his masterpiece and stepped aboard a Suzuki RM250 to start preparing for the 2005 AMA Supercross season. By then, opinions had flipped, as our readers voted him as 2004 Racer X Rider of the Year for the fourth straight year, with 59.77 percent of the vote to Stewart's 29.72 percent and Reed's 5.21 percent.

In 2005, for the third time in four years, Ricky Carmichael won all 12 overalls in Pro Motocross, though he was not perfect, dropping the first moto of the season to James Stewart at Hangtown and one to Reed at Southwick. This after he wrestled his AMA Supercross crown back from Reed, his fourth in five years. RC then went to the 2005 Motocross of Nations for Team USA and swept both motos aboard to lead Team USA to the title. Finally, he also won the U.S. Open of Supercross. What made this year unique in our sport's history is that Carmichael won AMA Supercross aboard a Suzuki RM250 two-stroke and then topped AMA Pro Motocross aboard a Suzuki RM-Z450 four-stroke. Nobody before or since has ever won AMA titles in the same year aboard such different models. And yes, he was 2005 Racer X Rider of the Year.