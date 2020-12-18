Moose Racing Launches Air Filter Oil Treatment 

Moose’s new Air Filter Foam Oil Treatment. This new oil treatment helps protect your engine from ingesting dirt and debris by creating a layer of protectant on the outer surface of the air filter. After the air filter is properly cleaned, apply an even layer to the outer surface of the foam. This provides a super tacky layer over the entire air filter, trapping and holding contaminates on to the filter surface. While this chemical is oil based, it is safe for the ozone and proudly made in the U.S.A. This new Moose Racing chemical has a MSRP of $8.95. Head on over to your local dealership or to www.mooseracing.com or www.mooseutility.com to check out the new Moose air filter foam oil treatment.