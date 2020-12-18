Excel Releases Excel One Rims

Excel One Rims were developed for enthusiasts and weekend warriors looking for a good value for their money! Best for OEM Replacement. Excel’s new Excel One rims are a great economical alternative to our Premium Takasago and Excel A60 rims that dominate the Podium Worldwide.

Excel Japan’s engineers designed a new extrusion profile with an economical aluminum alloy to give Excel One the performance that Excel Rims represents.

Excel One Rims

Can be laced to stock hubs and certain aftermarket hubs.

Offered in sizes: 21 x 1.60, 19 x 1.85, 19 x 2.15 and 18 x 2.15 fitting most popular models.

Offered in Black anodized finishes.

Made in Japan!

Prices start at $118.76

*For professional riders/racers, Excel recommends Excel Takasago Rim or Excel A60 rims.

For more information, visit www.rkexcelamerica.com or contact Excel One at 760-732-3161 or info@rkexcelamerica.com.