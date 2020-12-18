Excel Releases Excel One Rims
December 18, 2020 8:05am | by: Press Release
Excel One Rims were developed for enthusiasts and weekend warriors looking for a good value for their money! Best for OEM Replacement. Excel’s new Excel One rims are a great economical alternative to our Premium Takasago and Excel A60 rims that dominate the Podium Worldwide.
Excel Japan’s engineers designed a new extrusion profile with an economical aluminum alloy to give Excel One the performance that Excel Rims represents.
Excel One Rims
- Can be laced to stock hubs and certain aftermarket hubs.
- Offered in sizes: 21 x 1.60, 19 x 1.85, 19 x 2.15 and 18 x 2.15 fitting most popular models.
- Offered in Black anodized finishes.
- Made in Japan!
- Prices start at $118.76
*For professional riders/racers, Excel recommends Excel Takasago Rim or Excel A60 rims.
For more information, visit www.rkexcelamerica.com or contact Excel One at 760-732-3161 or info@rkexcelamerica.com.