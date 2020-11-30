Of course, it feels like 2020 has taken five years to compete, and it’s hard to look at Tomac/Webb/Roczen as 1-2-3 in this game after then watching a nine-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, in which Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo went 1-2, and Webb and Roczen basically didn’t even compete.

So now this trio must face two questions. 1.) Will they remain at the top of the heap? 2.) If they do, what will the order be? These questions will define the season for them and for everyone else. For someone to crack the championship code, he will have to eclipse the level Tomac, Webb, and Roczen showed in 2020, or hope all three falter.

For Tomac and Webb, it appears that all systems are go for 2021. Tomac finally has a supercross crown to his name, and while he mentioned that winning this title felt more like relief than elation, he also mentioned that he’s enjoying life as a racer more than ever. Tomac is a dad, this will be his eighth year in the class, and he just turned 28, but he’s consistently batted away the idea of an impending retirement—he still loves riding his motorcycle and competing, and he’d like more years beyond the 2021 expiration of his Monster Energy Kawasaki contract. He also scrubbed any minor worries during a sub-par run outdoors by winning some races late in good-old-fashioned Eli comeback style. No worries there. Eli should be Eli, and he’s been as good or better than anyone else over the last few years. Hard to see him taking steps back, even if that mid-season outdoor run showed that it could be possible.