Okay let’s talk about the back injury. You ended up missing all of outdoors after round one, but I don’t think you were looking for a break, because you did all the work leading up to the opener and you raced it. Then in August you gave us an update, and it sounded pretty bad.

Yeah, it was one of those things, I mean, I had just been just managing it since Dallas. We hurt it there and it was getting progressively worse. Preseason for outdoors, it was getting worse, but it would be bad on one day and then it would be fine the next day. It was one of those things, it was bad, but I just wanted to go race. I tweaked it again at Loretta’s and that was really all she wrote. We went and got an MRI the Monday after Loretta’s, and we said if the MRI was worse than it was before, we’d be done. Well, it was. Ended up with a torn nerve in my back and three herniated discs. I’ve never dealt with anything nerve or back related in the past. It was pretty frustrating, I’m used to dealing with broken bones where it’s, “Hey, six weeks and you’re ready to go.” This took me out of outdoors. I was really able to take some time off, I think it was 15 weeks off and 12 of those were physical therapy every day. I feel really good, though. I think it was a blessing in disguise. I learned a lot about my body, what I need to do to keep things moving and prevent these kinds of injuries. So 2020 was definitely a tough year. We still ended up second in the supercross title so that’s nice, but we’re looking for some redemption in ’21.

So you recently got married. Where you able to get a honeymoon in during all this stuff?

Yeah even with COVID[-19] we were able to go. Got married and had a honeymoon, had a nice relaxing week. Now we’re back into the racing mode.

So not going to be any slower now that you’re married?

[Laughs] No! Hey, the guys at the track today said I’m going faster. So we’ll see!