I recorded a new Soundcheck episode with former pro racer turned trainer Seth Rarick (his second Soundcheck episode), where we talk music. Rarick picks his 10 favorite songs—all from different artists—and then explains why as he gives his insight on each song. Seth spent several years working with Star Racing and Yamaha riders under team trainer Gareth Swanepoel. Rarick currently works down at the Baker's Factory training the 250 riders under the TLD and Rockstar Husqvarna banners.

Listen to the Rarick soundcheck podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.