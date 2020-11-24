During the dregs of the pandemic, when nothing was happening, Moto Fite Klub rose from an “undisclosed location” to provide a racing fix, with a massive crop of superstars like Ryan Villopoto, Mike Alessi, Travis Pastrana, Kevin Windham, Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Stanton, Ryan Sipes, Ivan Tedesco, Jake Weimer, Broc Glover and more returning to the track to bang bars. It was a super fun event, and more Fite.TV pay-per-view events were quickly arranged, including Flat Track Fite Klub and FMX Fite Klub.

Up next is the Monster Energy Master of the Pit, coming December 5 at SwitchbackMX in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Rocket” Rob Buydos is the founder of these events. You may recognize Rob’s voice as one of the long-time live track announcers for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but behind the scenes Rob is the ultimate mover and shaker, both in his work for Parts Unlimited but also by throwing together wild events like this.

It’s been a crazy 2020 for everyone but Rob’s year has been crazier than most, because new events just keep coming. We called him this morning for a primer on Monster Energy Master of the Pit, which has a unique format—if you can qualify, you can race against Ryan Villopoto.

Racer X: So Rob, I know we’re gonna talk more Fite Klub stuff in a second, but are you coming off a high right now? Last month you put together King of the Baggers, which took actual bagger bikes, like big huge Harley-Davidsons that have no business being at a racetrack, and held a race at the track, Laguna Seca, as part of the MotoAmerica Series. Somehow it actually looked cool!

Rob Buydos: Well thanks. Yeah, we found a way to tap into Harley-Davidson’s most-utilized model, the FL baggers, and now that Indian is also back in that market, they have a bike available. We were able to bring Harley and Indian to Laguna Seca, with the blessing and backing of MotoAmerica and Drag Specialties. We assembled some key racing teams. I had some pushback from guys who wanted to do it, but I had to explain that we just needed to get one race in as kind of the proof of concept. This first time out we needed a group of guys that will all pull the rope the same way. The camaraderie down in pit lane was amazing, and we were able to deliver, even in a pandemic year of 2020, the first-ever professional road race for V-Twin baggers. And yes, they had to leave the big bags on the side. We got to utilize Harley-Davidson’s biggest-selling model and place it in a racing environment. This actually came about because the aftermarket for the V-twins, for a long time the movement was to lower the bike, but now people have changed that and they’re raising the bikes, they’re adding power, aftermarket clutches, and creating big powerful grand touring machines.