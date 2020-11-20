Results Archive
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Racer X Films: Finding Gene McCay Read Aloud

November 20, 2020 12:15pm | by:

Audio: Davey Coombs

Edit: Griff Cotter

Tennessee’s own Gene McCay was a minicycle motocross legend long before Loretta Lynn’s became the biggest motocross race in the world, but he disappeared from the sport before he turned 18 years old. This is a video companion piece for the Racer X Read Aloud audio version. This story can also be found in the January 2021 issue of Racer X magazine.

