Racer X Films: Finding Gene McCay Read Aloud
November 20, 2020 12:15pm | by: Davey Coombs
Audio: Davey Coombs
Edit: Griff Cotter
Tennessee’s own Gene McCay was a minicycle motocross legend long before Loretta Lynn’s became the biggest motocross race in the world, but he disappeared from the sport before he turned 18 years old. This is a video companion piece for the Racer X Read Aloud audio version. This story can also be found in the January 2021 issue of Racer X magazine.
