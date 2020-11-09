Arnaud Tonus, 29, is still one of the most stylish riders in the MXGP pack. Sadly, for the Swiss racer his career highlights and grace on a motorcycle have been punctuated with injury and illness that forced a stop-start trend to his career arch.

While racing for Suzuki as Ken Roczen’s MX2 teammate, Tonus broke his shoulder and wrist in a British Championship meeting when on the cusp of being a title challenger in 2012. He broke his leg at the Motocross of Nations at the end of that season which scuppered the opportunity in 2013. In 2014, as a leader on a Kawasaki team that included a young Dylan Ferrandis, he won his first Grand Prix and was in championship contention until a fall in Germany wrecked his shoulder. Then the USA then beckoned with a slot with Mitch Payton’s Corona-based crew.

The flashes of the speed and ability that had caught Payton’s eye came through in his two-year tenure, he was smooth and fast, but a debilitating illness and another wrist problem were more handicaps. The return to Europe and the premier class saw the 2017 Swiss Grand Prix provide an apt summary of Tonus’ story: he won the first moto on a YZ450F and sent a packed Frauenfeld-Gachnang circuit bananas but then fell in the second and sustained a rib problem that caused him to miss the following four rounds. From hero to harm in one swoop. The pile of adversity means “AT” has negotiated a path back to competitiveness more than any other GP racers, especially when another shoulder problem pushed him away from the scene for a full year in 2018.

Last weekend Tonus ended a four-year term with Yamaha at the same circuit where he picked up his first MXGP podium finish in 2017. The team had backed him after the misery of 2018 and the following year produced a strong resurgence, with six trophies, five of which in a row and a personal-best championship placing of fifth. The Tonus pendulum of luck then swung again for 2020 with a brace of concussions and thumb and ankle ailments meaning #4 had to ride around problems that were the cause of further mistakes. He ended a turbulent 2020 17th in the points and with more absenteeism.

Racer X: Top five in the world in 2019 was a successful comeback from missing most of 2018 but it seemed you had to deal with mini comebacks throughout 2020. It must have been an annoying season.

Arnaud Tonus: Super-frustrating. I had a thumb injury before it even started and just rode the first two GPs. I came back in good shape because I’d had time through the COVID[-19] lockdown to recover but then, just a couple of weeks before the first GP in Latvia, I crashed and had a concussion. It was not too bad at the beginning but ten days after it just seemed to get worse with dizziness and a feeling weird on the bike. I could not focus. I did a small race in Switzerland and I needed a break from riding. So, in Latvia I was not 100 percent and then some tough times started. I wasn’t staying upright that much and was struggling. In Italy I hurt my ankle. It was a big sprain. Another struggle. Then I landed on my head again in Mantova and another slight concussion. It was a super-hard time and I somehow tried to navigate through those injuries and try my best.