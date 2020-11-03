Pro Circuit Releases Ryan Villopoto YZ125 Spec Pipe and Silencer

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to release a pipe and silencer package that Yamaha YZ125 riders will appreciate. Introducing the Ryan Villopoto spec Works Pipe and Ti-2 Carbon Kevlar Titanium Silencer, a setup fitted for a multi-time champion that can now be bolted onto your YZ125. The RV Works Pipe is available for 2005-2021 YZ125 models and is designed to be stronger on the bottom to the middle part of the power band. This is extremely beneficial off the start or on tighter, softer tracks where acceleration out of corners is key. The RV Ti-2 silencer is available for 2002-2021 YZ125 models and offers a professional look and a factory sound. When compared to a stock silencer, the RV Ti-2 version increases power on the bottom-end.

It's not every day riders get to bolt on a professional setup like this, so if you're in the market for an exhaust that will help pull you out of corners a little quicker or if you're a professional looking for a better jump out of the gate, then look no further. The RV Works Pipe and Ti-2 silencer is the perfect option for YZ125 riders looking to increase performance.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

