Results Archive
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Pro Circuit Releases Ryan Villopoto YZ125 Spec Pipe and Silencer

November 3, 2020 8:00am | by:
CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to release a pipe and silencer package that Yamaha YZ125 riders will appreciate. Introducing the Ryan Villopoto spec Works Pipe and Ti-2 Carbon Kevlar Titanium Silencer, a setup fitted for a multi-time champion that can now be bolted onto your YZ125. The RV Works Pipe is available for 2005-2021 YZ125 models and is designed to be stronger on the bottom to the middle part of the power band. This is extremely beneficial off the start or on tighter, softer tracks where acceleration out of corners is key. The RV Ti-2 silencer is available for 2002-2021 YZ125 models and offers a professional look and a factory sound. When compared to a stock silencer, the RV Ti-2 version increases power on the bottom-end.

It's not every day riders get to bolt on a professional setup like this, so if you're in the market for an exhaust that will help pull you out of corners a little quicker or if you're a professional looking for a better jump out of the gate, then look no further. The RV Works Pipe and Ti-2 silencer is the perfect option for YZ125 riders looking to increase performance.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

Pro Circuit Ryan Villopoto YZ125 Spec Pipe and Silencer
Pro Circuit Ryan Villopoto YZ125 Spec Silencer
The January 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now