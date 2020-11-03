AMSOIL Buckwheat 100 Hosts 2020 GNCC Season Finale in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—This weekend, November 7 and 8, the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, comes to a conclusion with the season finale, AMSOIL Buckwheat 100 race, located in Newburg, West Virginia.

This weekend CST/Houser Racing/Waynesburg Yamaha’s Brycen Neal will look to earn this fourth overall win of the season, keeping his momentum rolling after his previous win at Ironman two weeks ago. Action Off-Road/Tely Energy Racing/Kenda’s Cole Richardson clinched two overall wins thus far in the season and will be aiming to end the 2020 season on a high note by earning his third overall win. Neal and Richardson have been battling at the front of the pack almost all season, and they will be two riders to keep an eye on in West Virginia this weekend.

After earning a podium finish at the previous round, JMR/GBC/Elka/Moose Racing’s Jarrod McClure is ready to improve that finish and battle for the final overall win of the season. Phoenix Honda Racing’s Chris Borich remains fifth in the points standings, but he is hoping to push towards the front on Saturday afternoon and land on the podium to conclude his season. It’s still unclear if WFR/GBC/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler will be lining up for the season finale. After clinching the title at the Mason-Dixon GNCC, Fowler did not race the previous round at Ironman due to a lingering injury.

The XC2 Pro-Am National Championship was clinched at round 12 two weeks ago in Indiana by Action Off-Road/Maxxis/Demaree Motorsports’ Austin Abney. Abney had been battling throughout the season with fellow XC2 competitor, LanMills XC/WFR/Magna1 Lubricants’ Drew Landers. Abney and Landers swapped the points lead multiple times through the 2020 season, and both will now look towards the XC1 Pro class. Pirate MX Powersports/OBOR Tires’ Branden Owens has earned two XC2 class wins and remains third in the points standings. Owens is hoping to earn his third XC2 class win this weekend, while also battling for his best overall finish of the year.

On Sunday, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell will be aiming to finish out his 2020 and final GNCC Season with an overall win. Russell has been racing hurt since the Burr Oak GNCC after a crash left him with a minor knee injury. Russell still maintained enough points to clinch his eighth-straight National Championship at round 11, Mason-Dixon GNCC. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang remains second in the points standings, and after earning two overall wins this season, he will be hoping to finish out the season with a third overall win.