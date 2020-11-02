Since Halloween took place over the weekend, check out some of the best Halloween costumes from around the moto industry. Some chose to use their race/practice bike as a prop or decided to go as someone else. Others put their own twist on classic ideas. Then there's some that we really can't explain!
We'll start off with Zach Osborne and his Frozen family. Please read the caption in full.
View this post on Instagram
Bode decided he didn’t want to be Olaf about 5 minutes before we left the house and I was costumeless so with some handy work I quickly turned into Olaf! Elsa and Anna were looking tip top and Bode said he was a tractor driver! Not only did I save money by not buying a costume but I repurposed one we had already purchased for Bode, all of this making my sweet thrifty Anna extremely happy. Win win for everyone! P.S. yes my arms and hands fit in a 2-3 year old costume 😂😂
Eli Tomac and family as clowns.
Marvin Musquin as a soccer player.
Justin Cooper as the devil.
Kyle Peters as stuntman extraordinaire.
Jimmy Decotis and his wife Jamie as Sara Price and Pierce Brown.
Joey Savatgy and family with the Mario Bros. costumes.
Kyle Chisholm and family went all-in.
Since Justin Rodbell's riding in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champinship, he went as a space cadet.
Slay doing his best Joker impression.
Cody Webb wants to know if you want to play a game.
Jeff Walker going as a classic character.
Ken Roczen's mechanic Jordan Troxell goes all Parks and Rec
Derik Dwyer's (Jeremy Martin’s mechanic) family circus.
"Chef" Levi Kitchen was serving up some lobster the night of Halloween.
Logan Karnow and Max Darling as a loofah and soap.
Vicki Golden shared this throwback from 2017.
Josh Strang celebrating his home country.
Randy Richardson—the funniest man in Piedmont.
American Flat Track SuperTwins racer Jared Mees and family.
AFT rider Sammy Halbert is going to join Peters in the next movie that involves motocross stunts.
Videographer Travis Fant repping the pumpkin costume to complete his orange bike.
View this post on Instagram
I’m always riding a pumpkin so I decided to dress like one this year. Happy Halloweenie 🎃 . Solid day with a good group of dudes. @foos59 @brandon_castelli @rwageman @wageman @mikefichera48 . Thanks @calcitymxpark for letting me do some hot laps in my costume 🙌🏻. . . #fantman #halloween #612 #pumpkin
And last but certainly not least, our Davey Coombs.