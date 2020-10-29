Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Watch: Carmichael Shreds On His New Bike

October 29, 2020 1:10pm | by:

In late August, Ricky Carmichael announced the end of his 15-year relationship with Suzuki, which began for the 2005 season, in which he won both the AMA 250 Supercross and Motocross Championships for the brand. Carmichael stayed with Suzuki past retirement into a brand ambassador role, then team ownership with the RCH Suzuki team. Even after that team closed, Carmichael continued to ride Suzukis whenever he would make an appearance with a motorcycle. 

But on August 26, Carmichael announced in an open letter to fans that his Suzuki relationship had no come to an end. He hinted at other types of motorcycle endeavors beyond just off-road riding. But, if RC does want to get back on a supercross or motocross track, what bike will he do it on? This new video shows you, as RC has gone back to his roots on a Kawasaki, built by Pro Circuit.

This doesn't appear to be an official Kawasaki ambassador job, but just a bike built by his old friends at Pro Circuit and sporting Monster Energy logos. Either way, he can still whip that thing pretty good!

