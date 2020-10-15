We tend to wax poetic and give riders hero credit whenever they score a first title. It’s not as nice to mention that most championship streaks begin and end not with an epic struggle between the old hero and the new challenger but instead due to last year’s champion going down with injury. Or retirement.

We do not point this out to take anything away from a rider that earns a championship. All championships are earned. Ryan Dungey’s amazing 2010 rookie season, where he notched both the 450SX and 450 Class titles, included defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion James Stewart breaking his wrist at round two. Later, Dungey retired with three-straight supercross championships, as did Ryan Villopoto before that with four-straight. Dungey is the perfect example of someone who both won titles in the absence of others but also potentially left number-one plates on the table when he decided to walk away. The examples are endless. Bob Hannah’s peak ended not with defeat but with a water skiing incident, and then Kent Howerton took the reigns from him in 250 motocross, only for his run to end with an injury. The next year Donnie Hansen won the 250 National Championship (and 250 Supercross) but then suffered a head injury at the end of the year while training for Motocross des Nations. He was never able to defend his title.

Keep going. Ricky Johnson’s wrist injury or Jean-Michel Bayle’s indifference en route to retirement. Or Ricky Carmichael’s retirement. That one really changed the game. These days, the trendy thing to do is retire when you’re sitting on a big streak. We’re not making excuses or downgrading championships won by anyone. These things are just the nature of the game. Heck, you know who won the 450 Class National Championship in 2016, before Eli Tomac’s title streak began? Ken Roczen, in a sneakily underrated level of dominance. Roczen, of course, didn’t compete in 2017 due to an injury.

Which brings us to Eli Tomac and his now-historic three-peat as AMA 450 Motocross Champion. With the run over, we can put it in historical context, and his three-peat is matched or exceeded only by the original class champion, Gary Jones, Carmichael, and Tony DiStefano. How did it end for them? Tony D suffered an eye injury that cost him 50 percent of his vision. RC retired. Gary Jones won his titles across multiple brands in a completely different era of the sport. Eli never got hurt, retired, burned out, or complacent. In fact, with the wind in his sails from this year’s AMA Supercross Championship, he says he now enjoys riding more than ever.