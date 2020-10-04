Jason Weigandt breaks down the action at the Thunder Valley, including Dylan Ferrandis' day salvaging his points lead in the championship, Justin Cooper's first overall win of the season, and Jeremy Martin staying alive in the championship. He also talks about the battle between Monster Energy Kawasaki teammates Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo, who also battled championship leader Zach Osborne.

