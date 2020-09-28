*Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Back to Italy: same country, same tight time demands, different course, same risk. The Tazio Nuvolari circuit allows more potential for variation than the last 2020 venue in Monte Coralli in Faenza (two hours east) thanks to its sandy nature, even if the compact layout is restricted by space. The track, situated in a park in the town centre, is framed on three sides by green spectator banking and on the fourth by the paddock. In this “sand pit” Infront Motor Racing can switch things up but the short time frame between Sunday’s race and Tuesday/Wednesday is always a limiter in the first stage of these frantic triples.

Here are a couple of observations from the first instalment.

1. Waved Yellow Means No Orange

Incident aplenty for round nine of MXGP and the biggest talking point came with the post-race change of results that saw Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado removed from the top step of the podium and bumped to third overall, with Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer promoted to the position of winner for the first time in the premier class (the first win for Yamaha in over a year and the first for Seewer since his 2017 MX2 success in Sweden). Gas Gas Standing Construct Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff was wedged in between.

Prado, Gautier Paulin, and Romain Febvre were all penalized after jumping while yellow flags were waved. The infraction was clearly evident on TV images, but the old argument remains as to whether the marshal posts and flag positions are in the best place; particularly with some of Mantova’s sheer jump take-offs. Prado, Febvre, and HRC’s Tim Gajser—winner of the second moto—were all engaged in a tight and intense battle. Prado lost his second overall triumph of a rookie season in which he is creeping into title contention.

“We couldn’t see the flags: I wouldn’t have jumped otherwise! I wouldn’t gain or lose time. It’s tough to swallow,” he said. “I don’t really know what to think. Teams and riders need to respect each other.”