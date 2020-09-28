Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: WW Ranch

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast WW Ranch

September 28, 2020 10:45am
FLY Racing has redefined expectations in safety and performance with the Formula helmet. Tested on the most advanced equipment in the world, the Formula helmet’s overall performance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. Featuring RHEON technology, Conehead EPS, and a 12K carbon shell, the Formula’s Advanced Impact System (AIS) introduced a new approach to both protection and weight reduction. Weighing only 1290 grams, we believe the Formula to be the perfect combination of industry leading innovation and ultra-lightweight design. Simply put, the Formula helmet changed the game.

JT and Weege join me to review what happened at WW Ranch Motocross Park from Zacho’s second best race ever to Marv’s move on Adam Cianciarulo to is ET3 back? We also cover Dylan Ferrandis’ great day, the crashes by Mason "Speedy" Gonzales and RJ Hampshire, and much more. Zacho even calls in to chat for a little.

Listen to the WW Ranch National review file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

