NESC (New England Sports Committee) legend JoJo Keller came back to racing this past weekend at, of course, Southwick! The track put on a Vet Legends race over the weekend with many of the greats from that area throwing a leg over and handling some gate drops. Track operator Keith Johnson dragged Keller out to ride his Kawasaki. JoJo, a moto national winner at The ‘Wick in 1980, is unable to caddy (his usual job) so he’s back working for the shop that supported him when he was racing, Bettencourt’s.

If you were around in the ‘80s, you’ll remember JoJo as one of those classic New England legends and personalities—and a guy who could absolutely beat down some factory riders on the right day. I called up the man, the myth, the legend JoJo Keller to talk to him about his comeback!

Racer X: JoJo, you’re back on the bike. I saw some photos from [Paul] Buckley. You got on the ‘Wick. How was it?

JoJo Keller: It was great to be back. I couldn't believe I did it. Two months ago, if you asked me if I was ever going to ride again, I had no interest whatsoever. I’ve been working back at the shop. I didn’t know how it would. I went ten years this time. Normally I used to be able to jump right back on and feel comfortable, but ever since I’ve been working at Bettencourt’s again when I had to test ride a bike, I’d feel like I’ve never ridden before! But I went on Thursday. Felt pretty good. Then Friday rode Southwick. Felt pretty good. Then it got rough and I didn’t feel so good. It ended up being a blast. Keith Johnson, I probably wouldn’t have done it for many people, but he just asked me to come out and I heard the other guys were. You inspired me to lose a lot of weight seeing all the pictures of you, so I’ve lost like 70 or 80 pounds the last three or four months. So, I figured, what the heck? Let’s give it a try. FXR hooked me up with some gear.

So, it was a Legends thing?

It was Northeast Vet Championship. He does it every year. I think it’s been three or four years now. It’s always a really, really good turnout. It’s right at Southwick. Everyone was there this time. Only Doug Henry didn’t race, I guess he crashed Friday and hurt his shoulder, so he couldn't come. But everyone else I know that races was pretty much there.