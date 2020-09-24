Joey Savatgy has run up front before: "I just look at the guys that are up there now, and I've beat those guys before. I might not beat them every time, but I've run with them and won races and lost races. I don't think it's impossible." The struggle is real in his comeback from injury—and a team and bike switch—and he gives a sobering but honest update on his progress. Also, Justin Cooper talks about his struggles this year finding his old podium form, and rookie Jo Shimoda explains how he has to set realistic goals in a field of 250 veterans. Enjoy the whole convo and an intro from Jason Weigandt with thoughts on the season in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

