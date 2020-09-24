Results Archive
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Exhaust Podcast: Digging Out

Exhaust Podcast Digging Out

September 24, 2020 1:20pm
by:

Joey Savatgy has run up front before: "I just look at the guys that are up there now, and I've beat those guys before. I might not beat them every time, but I've run with them and won races and lost races. I don't think it's impossible." The struggle is real in his comeback from injury—and a team and bike switch—and he gives a sobering but honest update on his progress. Also, Justin Cooper talks about his struggles this year finding his old podium form, and rookie Jo Shimoda explains how he has to set realistic goals in a field of 250 veterans. Enjoy the whole convo and an intro from Jason Weigandt with thoughts on the season in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

