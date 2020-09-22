Below is the full press release from Gas Gas Motorcycles:

Let’s get on the gas! Presenting our complete line-up of performance offroad motorcycles, Gas Gas Motorcycles are pleased to announce the global availability of all our new generation 2021 motocross, enduro and cross country models together with updated trial machines. From our smallest 2-stroke motocross bike, the MC 50, to our largest 4-stroke cross country model, the awesome EX 450F, all of our bikes will be available from Gas Gas dealers worldwide.

Gas Gas Motorcycles launch 19-bike 2021 model range

Motocross, cross country, trial and enduro bikes available now

Euro 5 homologated enduro line-up

Extensive range of Technical Accessories and Apparel

Since Gas Gas became a part of the PIERER Mobility Group, we’ve worked tirelessly to reactivate the brand. Ensuring all bikes deliver vibrant styling, the latest technology and ease-of-use, we’ve established a 19-bike-strong range of no-nonsense, user-friendly, performance offroad motorcycles.

All benefiting from the ‘group’s’ robust, high-performance technical base, each one of our bikes embraces a distinct Spanish style as we continue to celebrate the rich and proud heritage Gas Gas has in trial competition and enduro racing. With improved levels of dealer network coverage, service and support, our goal is to encourage all riders to join in on the action and get on the gas!

The 2021 season marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Gas Gas Motorcycles and to further support the exciting launch of a full range of offroad motorcycles, Gas Gas is thrilled to announce its plans to go racing at the highest level in the U.S. with a full factory effort in trials competition, offroad and supercross/motocross racing. In addition to heading up the well-established Gas Gas Factory Trials Team, 10-Time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron became the Gas Gas North America Off-Road Race Team Manager who oversees the Trial and Off-Road racing activities for Gas Gas and is pleased to work with Gas Gas Coastal Factory Racing Team and their Team Manager Barry Hawk as they prepare to race GNCC and National Enduro in 2021. With support from a very familiar name in the supercross/motocross paddock, the brand is pleased to welcome the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas Factory Racing Team to the lineup in 2021 to contest the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships in the 250 cc and 450 cc divisions.

Motocross

We might be the new guys but we’re bringing fresh energy to the MX scene. With a complete range of motocross bikes, our no-nonsense approach to performance means all of our models deliver proven technology, vibrant styling and an overall simplicity that invites riders to unite in the dirt. Enjoying fun-filled muddy weekends riding and racing with friends is what our MC 125, MC 250F and MC 450F motocross bikes are all about.