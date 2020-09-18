Fantastic Fill-In

You know who’s been under-the-radar awesome so far this season? Broc Tickle, that’s who! Filling in for Aaron Plessinger at Monster Energy Yamaha, Tickle has been inside the top ten in almost every single moto, was almost on the overall podium at Loretta Lynn’s 2, and has been steadily improving, scoring fifth in the last moto at RedBud. Now, this might not seem like great results but you have to consider Tickle had not raced outdoors since July 2017 because of injury and then his two-year suspension sentence. If the starts go his way at Spring Creek, is it possible Tickle is able to put his blue machine on the podium? -Hansel

The Rematch

The last time the gate dropped, the potential was there for either Jeremy Martin or Dylan Ferrandis to make huge gains in the championship department. Well, things didn’t exactly work out that way, and although there were fireworks on the track when Ferrandis got into the back of Martin and took them both down, the net points differential was far from explosive at the end of the day—Ferrandis gained just three points on Martin. Now, after a weekend off, the season is heading into Spring Creek, where Martin will be an overwhelming fan favorite. Will he or Ferrandis be able to inflict any major damage to each other on Saturday? –Hansel

Maintaining the Course

With a 28-point lead on Marvin Musquin, 450 Class championship leader Zach Osborne is in a good place right now, and while race wins are great if they’re there, you could make the argument the most important thing for Osborne, at this point anyway, is not to go out and win, but to manage this championship. With the lead he’s got, hanging it out and risking catastrophe to score an additional two or three points is not only unnecessary, it’s unwise. And if there’s anything that’s described Osborne lately it’s not unwise. Look for Zacho to take the win at Spring Creek if it’s there, but most of all, to avoid taking a big hit in the points. -Hansel