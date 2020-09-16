Pro Circuit Announces 2020 YZ250F/YZ450F Engine Plug Kit

CORONA, CA—At Pro Circuit, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality accessories that are more durable than OEM and give your bike a factory look as well. This is why we're excited to release our new Engine Plug Kit for the 2014-2020 YZ250F and 2010-2020 YZ450F models. Machined from aircraft-grade aluminum, hand polished and anodized blue, these new plugs are a must-have for any rider looking to add a little flash to their YZF. Give your bike an upgrade with Pro Circuit accessories.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.