Pro Circuit Introduces 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Exhaust Systems

CORONA, CA—The release of Kawasaki's 2021 KX250 model has riders ready to take it for a ride around the nearest track or off-road trail, luckily for them, Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust they need to up the fun of riding the new bike. Every Pro Circuit exhaust system is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers championship winning performance products and 2021 will be no different. Set up your new 2021 KX250 with the latest Ti-6 or T-6 exhaust system and leave your competition in the dust.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross or the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.