Pro Circuit Introduces 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Exhaust Systems
CORONA, CA—The release of Kawasaki's 2021 KX250 model has riders ready to take it for a ride around the nearest track or off-road trail, luckily for them, Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust they need to up the fun of riding the new bike. Every Pro Circuit exhaust system is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers championship winning performance products and 2021 will be no different. Set up your new 2021 KX250 with the latest Ti-6 or T-6 exhaust system and leave your competition in the dust.
Pro Circuit. We Race.
The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross or the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.
The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA Amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and aluminum, the T-6 offers the same improved performance as our Ti-6 System. The T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look but at a lower price. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
Ti-6 Pro/Ti-6 Features Include:
- Improved performance
- Equipped with RC-4 Resonance Chamber
- Lighter weight than OEM system
- High-grade titanium material used throughout
- Carbon fiber end-cap
- Machined aluminum muffler bracket for increased strength and durability
- Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
- Removable USFS approved spark arrestor (Ti-6 System only)
- TIG precision welding
- Made in the USA
T-6/T-6 Slip-On Features Include:
- Improved performance
- Equipped with RC-4 Resonance Chamber (T-6 system only)
- Stainless steel end-cap
- Aluminum canister
- Machined aluminum muffler bracket for increased strength and durability
- Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
- Removable USFS approved spark arrestor
- TIG precision welding
- Made in the USA
Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.