Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Full Schedule

Pro Circuit Introduces 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Exhaust Systems

September 16, 2020 4:05pm | by:
CORONA, CA—The release of Kawasaki's 2021 KX250 model has riders ready to take it for a ride around the nearest track or off-road trail, luckily for them, Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust they need to up the fun of riding the new bike. Every Pro Circuit exhaust system is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers championship winning performance products and 2021 will be no different. Set up your new 2021 KX250 with the latest Ti-6 or T-6 exhaust system and leave your competition in the dust.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross or the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.

Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Ti-6 Pro KX250 System
Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Ti-6 Pro KX250 System Pro Circuit

The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA Amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Ti-6 KX250 System
Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Ti-6 KX250 System Pro Circuit

The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and aluminum, the T-6 offers the same improved performance as our Ti-6 System. The T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look but at a lower price. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250
Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Pro Circuit

The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250 T-6 KX250 Slip-On
Pro Circuit's 2021 Kawasaki KX250 T-6 KX250 Slip-On Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Pro/Ti-6 Features Include:

  • Improved performance
  • Equipped with RC-4 Resonance Chamber
  • Lighter weight than OEM system
  • High-grade titanium material used throughout
  • Carbon fiber end-cap
  • Machined aluminum muffler bracket for increased strength and durability
  • Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
  • Removable USFS approved spark arrestor (Ti-6 System only)
  • TIG precision welding
  • Made in the USA

T-6/T-6 Slip-On Features Include:

  • Improved performance
  • Equipped with RC-4 Resonance Chamber (T-6 system only)
  • Stainless steel end-cap
  • Aluminum canister
  • Machined aluminum muffler bracket for increased strength and durability
  • Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
  • Removable USFS approved spark arrestor
  • TIG precision welding
  • Made in the USA

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

