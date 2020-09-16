Ty Masterpool made his pro debut at the 2019 Hangtown Motocross Classic only a few months after making the jump from 125 two-strokes to the 250 four-strokes. Instead of hunting for amateur titles in the A class at the 2019 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, the Texas native jumped into the pro ranks in order to get experience. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider completed the entire Pro Motocross campaign last year where he recorded a 12.5 average finish per moto and finished 11th in points, with a handful of top ten finishes thrown in.

After a group decision from both parties involved, Masterpool decided to sit out the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to continue to build his motocross skills. He was grinding away with his brother Jake at the family’s training facility in Texas until an injury derailed his program. A broken right leg in June left him sidelined for about two months. He told our Jason Weigandt in our RedBud 2 preview video that he was doing 30-minute motos on a figure-eight track before he was cleared! Now Masterpool is finally back, after delivering some fireworks at the RedBud double header, via holeshots, a moto podium, and fast lap times. Here is Masterpool on the start to his season, his training in Texas, and even dispelling the rumor that he does not want to race supercross.

Racer X: Ty, you obviously had been out the early part of the season, came back and made your season debut at RedBud, overall I think you probably had to be pretty happy with how things went: got out front, grabbed some holeshots, led a lot of laps. Do you want to talk to us about what it was like there at RedBud for you?

Ty Masterpool: Yeah, it was an awesome first round back and all that with only getting released on Tuesday, it was pretty crazy, the main thing was just kinda go out there and ride against myself and do the best I could. Yeah, it was awesome, I grabbed the holeshot and doing the fist pump [Laughs] that stuff blew up. That was awesome. Just can’t thank all the fans enough too and all that. It was awesome being out front and all that stuff.

With having so little time on the bike but having some pretty good success with having holeshots and leading laps, is that more motivation for what’s to come or more frustrating that you didn’t get to start the season from the start?

You know, I was doing very good before I broke my leg and the biggest thing right now is just kinda getting back up to speed. Honestly, my stamina is not as good, like I’m very good, I’m [in] physical [shape] off the bike, but physical off the bike is pretty different than physical on the bike. You can be in the best shape ever off the bike but on the bike is a whole different thing. So that’s kinda just the big thing, just getting back in shape on the bike and doing as many motos as I can and all that. I was kinda bummed I didn’t get to start at Loretta’s. I did everything I could to try and get back sooner but the quickest I could make it back was RedBud.

