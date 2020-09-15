We’re still dealing with a small sample size in moto scores this year, but the trends are there. The 450 class has created freight-train battles with bullet train speed, and the 250 class presents a mano-e-mano battle between two determined, battle-hardened veterans. The final round rounds sure should be fun to watch, but we don’t want to forget the key moments that made the first half fun, exciting, heartbreaking, challenging and more.

That’s racing!

superman: Adam Cianciarulo crashed while leading a moto at the Loretta Lynn’s opener. Should have been a huge deal. However, um, how do we say this...? We’ve seen Adam lead races before only to crash. Agree? So his Loretta’s 1 superman looked like just another in the lesson plan for his 450 career (after a 250 career filled with such moments). Well, since then he’s been damned solid. He left Loretta’s 1 12th in points. Now he’s third, with moto scores of 3-5-3-4-5-1-3 since that crash. That’s legitimately consistent!

A-Mart in the Mud: Alex Martin turned a holeshot into a moto win at Loretta 2’s second moto. He also had the holeshot in moto one but crashed. So, he went 7-1 for third overall. Holeshots really help in the mud, so had Alex not biffed it in some dozer ruts on the first lap, he coulda’ shoulda’ woulda’ been looking at an overall win, his first since 2016, JGR’s first outdoor overall since 2015, and the RM-Z250’s first overall win since 2009. Since then, Alex has been his solid, consistent self, but not quite in the hunt for overall wins. Oh, the ones that got away.