The 2020 edition of the annual ESPN X Games Real Moto edits are public, so now you have a chance to watch all six vids and vote for your favorite. We've posted all six entries below for the week's The List.

In each Real Series competition, athletes and filmer/editors form two-person teams to produce a brand new video in their own unique style. The competition culminates in a one-hour World of X Games episode featuring all of the contest’s video parts, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from a selection of the medalists and competitors. Winners are decided in two categories: fan vote and judged.

You can watch the videos here, and go the XGames.com page to vote. Voting ends September 20, and you can vote once per day.